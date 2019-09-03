Sudan: UNIDO Strengthens Capacity of Vocational Training Instructors On Pedagogy and Technical English

Khartoum — The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has recently organized a training programme on Pedagogy and Technical English for English Language Instructors of the Vocational Training and Entrepreneurship Centres (VTECs) under the Khartoum State Supreme Council for Human Development and Labour (SCHDL). The training targeted English Instructors and aimed at upgrading their knowledge, understanding and proficiency on technical English, in other words, the use of technical terminologies and pedagogy technique to improve teaching methodologies. The training was implemented through the Sudan English Language Teaching Institute (SELTI) under the Sudan National Centre for Languages (SNCL). The SNCL/SELTI successfully implemented the two weeks training targeting a total of 20 English language instructors to further develop their knowledge on technical English and pedagogy techniques. The training also served as a platform to providing a solid introduction to the teaching of technical English and with a strong emphasis on developing practical skills for the classroom. During the certificate distribution ceremony UNIDO Chief Technical Advisor Mr. Ram Kishore Singh thanked SNCL for imparting the training and requested participants to share the knowledge and skills acquired with other colleagues at the VTECs and the students. He also emphasized importance of English language in technical and vocational education and to communicate easily with fellow global citizens. Director of the Secretariat of Vocational Training at the SCHDL Mr. Hassan Adam said "the facilitators covered everything and we are very satisfied" he also encouraged the teachers to practice their newly gained technical knowledge and share it with their students and among one another, adding "I would like to thank UNIDO for their continued support to the Supreme Council and VTECs and hope that in future even more advanced training programmes will be conducted by UNIDO to develop capacity of the SCHDL and VTEC staffs". The training is part of the activities of the European Union funded UNIDO Project on Employment and Entrepreneurship Development for Sudanese Migrant Youth, Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Host Communities in Khartoum State. This project is part of the EU Regional Development and Protection Programme (RDPP) in the Horn of Africa, which has been set up to address some of the protection and development challenges related to forced and protracted displacement. Sn