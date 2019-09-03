Nigeria: Oil Prices Fall As Market Eyes Trade War

3 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the ongoing U.S.-China trade war cast a pall over markets, with soft South Korean data adding to concerns over emerging markets and a rise in OPEC output.

U.S. crude CLc1 was down 26 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at 54.84 dollars a barrel by 0644 GMT, while Brent LCOc1 was down 6 cents at 58.60 dollars a barrel.

The U.S. this week imposed 15 per cent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods and China began to impose new duties on a 75 billion dollars target list, deepening the trade war that has rumbled on for more than a year.

U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides would still meet for talks later this month.

South Korea's economy turned out to have expanded less than estimated during the second quarter as exports were revised down in the face of the prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

A move on Sunday by Argentina to impose capital controls is also casting a spotlight on emerging market risks.

"Oil will struggle to make substantial headway topside this week with no progress on trade talks or meetings even, soft data from Asia and a possible cracking of OPEC's resolve to control production," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Output from the OPEC rose in August for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint by top Saudi Arabia and losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran.

China hopes U.S. will create conditions necessary for September trade talks

OPEC, Russia and other non-members, known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 this year.

OPEC's share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members and exempting Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

Russian oil production C-RU-OUT in August rose to 11.294 million barrels per day (bpd), topping the rate Moscow has pledged to cap output at under a pact with other producers and hitting its highest since March, data showed on Monday.

Nonetheless, Russia aimed to fully comply with an agreement during September to cut oil production among OPEC and some non-OPEC producers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Monday.

"What's bad for the outlook for global growth is bad for oil at the moment and only big draws in inventories can delay that drift lower," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro. (Reuters/NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Petroleum
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.