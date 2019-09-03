Cameroon: Timid Day One in North West Schools

Some 1000 pupils and students were on roll in day one of the 2019/2020 academic year in the North West admits ghost town and threats of schools boycott.

Day one of school' resumption for the 2019/2020 academic year had little to show with few pupils, students and administrative staff braving threats to file out for the learning and teaching process in the North West Region. Prolonged ghost towns and lockdowns of the region's towns and villages did not help matters with those thirsty for education scared of threats from proponents of schools boycott following the socio, political and security crisis rocking the region. The Regional Delegate of Basic Education, Wambeng Wilfred Ndong is hopeful about improved enrolment statistics in the weeks ahead. He told Cameroon Tribune (CT) that day one of the academic year featured some 545 pupils in 11 schools in Donga Mantung Division, 58 in G. S Kiyon, Oku, Bui Division, 120 at Islamic primary school Wum, Menchum Division, 50 at Ecole publique Les champion where Bamenda I D.O, Gilbert Guibai went encouraging pupils and 22 at Ecole publique Francophone, both at the Up station neighbourhood of Bamenda . At press time, Boyo, Momo and Ngoketungia Divisions were yet to feature any pupils in schools. The picture in secondary schools featured three Divisions that effectively opened their doors to education. The Regional Delegate of Secondary Education, Ngwang Roland Yuven told CT that GHS Nkambe enrolled some 200 students on day one with virtually all the colleges in Nkambe and Misaje Sub Divisions receiving pupils and students. By 9: 00 a.m., Menchum Division registered some 64 students in GHS Wum and 28 in GTHS Wum while Meza Division did not impress with barely 21 students in schools. Ngwang Roland Yuven believes that the message of effective studies from the courageous students that turned out will encourage and enhance school going in the days ahead. From the look of things, there was virtually no teaching and learning in Boyo, Bui, Ngoketungia and Momo colleges.

