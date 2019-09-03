Kenya: Mombasa Hotel Gets 5-Star Rating As More Hotels Enter the Market

Nairobi — Pride Inn Paradise Hotel has become the first hotel facility in Mombasa to achieve a five-star rating, even as more hotels enter the hospitality circus hoping to tap on the accelerating number of domestic and international tourists.

The Sh3 billion facility becomes the fifth hotel at the coast region to achieve five-star rating after Leopards Beach Hotel, Swahili Beach Hotel, Medina Palms and Diani Reef Hotel.

Leopards, Swahili and Diani Reef are in the South Coast, whereas Medina Palms is in Watamu in the North Coast.

Tourism Regulatory Authority Director General Kipkorir Langat said Pride Inn Paradise scored 80.2 per cent on the Authority's assessment index, TRA.

"Pride Inn Paradise hotel was awarded five-star rating after it scored 100 per cent on essential items as required by EAC grading procedure. In addition, the hotel scored 4,544 marks out of possible 5,665 marks, which is 80.2 per cent for a five-star grading," he said.

Langat added that an assessment on the hotels in South Rift, Nairobi and Coast regions was done between June 9 and July 14 by East Africa Community Certified Assessors and supervised by Standardization and Classification Committee of TRA.

The 240-roomed beach hotel opened in 2015 and is the only hotel in the region with a conference facility that accommodates up to 2,500 delegates.

Growing number of hotels

The rating is reflective of the advancement being made in the tourism industry.

A recent PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC report for instance reveals that 13 hotels will be opened in Kenya over the next 5 years.

These will include additional units by Radisson, Marriot and Best Western Brands.

PwC also projects for an increase in the number of available rooms form 20,100 in 2018 to 23,000 in 2023.

Guest nights will total an estimated 4.6 million in 2023, marking a 3.4 percent compound annual increase from 3.9 million in 2018.

Total room revenue is expected to expand by 7.4 percent compounded annually, rising to Sh75.7 billion in 2023 from Sh52.9 in 2018

