Uganda: Rukungiri Magistrate and Lawyer Receive Death Threats Over Land Cases

The Rukungiri chief magistrate and two lawyers' lives are under threat after they received death threats from unknown people asking them to back off the land cases that they are currently handling.

The trio received the death threat packaged in a brown envelope containing a warning letter and have received a warning letter and two bullets therein.

In the 'warning letter', the District Police Commander and the State Attorney are also warned.

"We know where you stay, we know your office, we know all your family members, we warn you to leave land cases because we are hired to kill you if you keep in the cases," reads part of the letter.

The letter further says, "your friends are also known, so you have to listen to our demands, these bullets are yours in soon time".

The authors of the letter who are not yet known say that they are already paid.

According to Mr Mark Tumwesigye, one the lawyers under threat, a case has been opened at

Rukungiri police station under reference number GEF 006/2019.

"Yes I have received the letter and as of now I have been assigned two police guards, that's all I can say as of now but we shall have a conclusive way forward be for today ends," he said.

When contacted the District Police Commander Moses Nanoka confirmed the letter and quickly said that they are yet to hold a meeting to forge a way forward.

"The letter is in our hands and the two bullets, we shall tell you about that after a meeting we are to hold this afternoon as security and those in the letter," he said.

Daily Monitor could not get the Magistrate for a comment about the issue by press time.

The threat comes a month after a lawyer Isaac Sendegeya was killed by shooting in the back as he entered his home in Kisoro