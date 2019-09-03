Southern Africa: Malawi Govt Tells Its Citizens Living in South Africa to Mind Security

Government says it is closely monitoring the situation in South Africa where xenophobic attacks have resurfaced and urged Malawians living there to take extra security measures.

Kasaila: Malawi government monitoring the situation

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila has said the government is working on how best to provide security to the Malawians caught up in the attacks.

"It is good for all Malawians living in hotspot areas to take extra measures for their personal security.

"If they want to move from one area to another, they should assess the security situation first. They need to be extra careful to avoid these attacks," said the Minister.

Some Africans have blamed South African politicians for failing to take preventive measures on the attacks a month after the organisers issued a warning.

At least 90 people have been arrested mainly due to looting in Johannesburg.