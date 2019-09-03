Nigeria: Xenophobia - Reps May End Recess Over Attacks On Nigerians in South Africa - Gbajabiamila

3 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The House of Representatives may cut short its recess and reconvene to address killings of Nigerians and looting of their properties in South Africa.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known via a tweet on his Twitter handle @femigbaja Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Kingsley Chinda, a member of the House from Rivers State, had called on the speaker to cut short the ongoing recess and attend to the killings of Nigerians in that country.

Xenophobia: Rep calls for immediate reconvening of National Assembly

Mr Chinda stated this on Tuesday in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

"Will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA_Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA‬," the speaker tweeted.

South Africans on Sunday began fresh attacks, looting and burning of properties belonging to foreigners in Johannesburg.

South Africans again loot, burn foreign-owned properties

At least three people were killed in the renewed attacks, while an injured person is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, said on Monday.

Mr Olubajo said the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

Not less than 100 Nigerians had so far lost their lives in different xenophobic attacks over the years.

The National Assembly had embarked on a seven weeks recess in July.

The lawmakers are expected to resume from the recess on September 24.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
South Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.