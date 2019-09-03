Sudan: German Foreign Minister Visits Sudan to Active the Relations

Khartoum ,3, 9 , 2019-(SUNA)- An official visit of the German Foreign minister Heiko Maas began today who headed a high- level delegation includes (30) German official. During his one - Day Visit Maas will meet prime minister Dr. Hamdok and Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan to tackle on the bilateral relations and to work in coming period on activating mechanisms of dealing, particular , committee of political consultation between two countries.

In statement to Sudan News Agency, declared Director of Europe- Department in Sudanese ministry of Foreign Affaire Ambassador Mohammad Al- Ghazali that the visit is most highest - level to an European Official on bilateral level after Change happened in Sudan recently, while the last Visit of the German Foreign minister in 2011. Adding , State of Germany supported change happened in Sudan and they interested with recent Developments in the Sudanese arena.

As statements of German officials had supported ambitions and aspirations of the Sudanese people to transit to sustainable democratic rule Ambassador Al- Ghazali said and added after signing documents of the Transitional Period, Germany Foreign Minister expressed on congratulation to Sudanese nation and their regional and international Partners in the deal and described as historical agreement, asserting Germany's back-up to Sudan.

Concerning relations of Germany with African Continent , the german strategy adopts in its foreign relations The principle of Peacefulness , Consensual approach and avoiding conflicts Ambassador Ghazali explained andpointed that the deutche political strategy towards Africa give priority to peace, security, stability and Rational rule and fore that came Interest of Germany with recent Developments in Sudan and it6s keenness on stability of Sudan in frame of following the Sudanese affair, while Germany sent in 7-8 of last August General Director of political affairs inn Africa , Latin America , and Middle East in Africa Ambassador Philip Akrman to find out reality of situations in Sudan

. Ambassador Akrman had conducted number of meetings in Khartoum to know view of the officalls on situation Developments. He reassured that matters is going in correct direction, as he expressed on eagerness to present Sudan in a different shape , due he think that the Sudanese experience is a model of Compatibility and an example to follow by others.

After his visit , Ambassador Akrman reflected positive impressions on Sudan and recognizing to the necessity of retun back German role in Sudan and according to that came the appointment of German minister of foreign affairs visit to Sudan ambassador Ghazali noted.

SUNA mentioned that high -level delegation headed by the Parliament member from governed Party Mr. Yohans Zela had visited Sudan where he hold meetings in order to re back Sudan status inn the German constitutional bodies.

About developmental Aid to Sudan which Germany had postponed after a decision from deutche Parliament ( Bundstag) since 1989, Ambassador Ghazali said the decision forbidden Sudan from the huge capacities of Germany and its active role to create a sustainable development in Sudan.

Germany contributed in building Al- Roseries dam, road of Kassla- Port Sudan Ambasador Ghazali said and continue they patriated also in improving River- Transportion and Marin lines in addition to accomplishing the Biological Health Project that reflected positively on activity on medical laboratories.

On projects and field of cooperation between Sudan and Germany Ambassador Ghazali said that the actual cooperation is with deutche companies and returing of Simines company to work again in Sudan ( work is running to open its office in Sudan) while two agreements were signed to provide 2 stations of electricity. And work is running now.

More than, many number of German companies are working in Sudan , Particular in field of infra-structures such as LAMER international company which works in project of Marrawee dam to produce electricity energy , in addition to some other companies work in executing consulting and complicated technical services to ministry of electricity. The cooperation between two countries included also Berlin University of Technology to renew the Biological map which prepared since 1995. The university began to put a contract project for 12 years in cooperating with ministry of Oil and minerals.

With regard to future initiatives with Germany , ambassador Ghazali told that there was direction to cooperate in filed Waste recycling ( H.W ) besides signing Understanding memorandum in filed of mining with ministry of mining to establish 3 centers for purifying Gold without using mercury, due to its harmful effects on human and environment. In field of agriculture cooperation an agreement between Sudanese company" ZADNA"and German company to consist an experimental project for cultivating Wheat ( Avin Procas ).

ending his speech , Ambassador Ghazali expected that coming period will Witness notable developments in Sudanese- Germany relations, in frame of positive changes happened in the country and with a new concept including aspirations of the Sudanese nation.

According to SUNA, Germany established a group of " Sudan Friends"n in frame of its following up to current events in Sudan. The group included important and vital countries in the two regional and international arena as USA, UK, Germany, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Emarat, Qatar and Ethiopia. Germany is a vital country in the international political map , dut to its great effects in events of international scene via its membership in the Europe Union( now Germany headed the Union) and non-permanent member in the security council.

Ambassador Ghazaly said and went on continue, many countries are looking for establishing strong relations with Germany and one of good results to the changes in Sudan, that Germany gave more attentions to Sudan, so we expect that coming period witnessend activate to cooperation mechanism between the two countries.

Translated by: Belgees Fagier