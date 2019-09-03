Cameroon: Slow Start in South West

Given that yesterday was the first day in school, Governor Okalia Bilai expressed satisfaction at the attendance and hoped the turnout will increase.

Some pupils and students in the South West Region yesterday, Monday September 2, 2019, joined their peers nationwide to begin classes for the academic year 2019/2020. At Government Nursery and Primary School Man'O War Bay in Limbe III Municipality, songs of learning welcomed the South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai and education family accompanying him. The Governor also supervised teaching and learning at Government Technical College Bimbia, SONARA Nursery and Primary School: and College, Presbyterian Girls Secondary School Limbe, Regina Pacis College Muntenge, Baptist High School Buea and Presbyterian Comprehensive Secondary School Buea. At each of the schools visited, Bernard Okalia Bilai congratulated the learners for defying odds to begin school on the first day. "I can see young Cameroonians who have decided to build their future. And when you build your future, you are building that of your families, communities and that of your country," he advised. The Governor encouraged the learners to inform their friends and relations that classes have started and they should all be in school the next day. He assured them of security disposition as they study. "If you are not educated then you cannot fully participate in the building of your community. I hope that at the end of the year, you should all be successful candidates and progress in your academics," he said while wishing them a successful academic year. In Bilingual Grammar School Molyko, Government Technical High School Molyko and Government Technical College Bimbia, a consignment of didactic materials was handed to the principals by the Governor's delegation. The Regional Delegate for Basic Education, Motaze Telelen Dorothy Atabong, expressed joy to those in nursery and primary schools to have come to school on the first day. In song mode, she explained to the pupils the importance of education. Dr. Mbua Hannah Etonde, Regional Delegate for Secondary Education cautioned students in boarding schools to remain only in their campuses and that the students should follow firm instructions from their principals. After visiting schools in Buea, Mutengene and Limbe, Governor Okalia Bilai said that the attendance was very impressive given that it was the first day in school amidst all the challenges. He was hopeful that the turnout of pupils and students would increase by the days. The first day of school yesterday in the region was hindered by what many now call ghost town.