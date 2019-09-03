Cameroon: Agric'development - Beneficiaries of Some Projects Create an Association

The bureau of the National network of Women Leaders in Nutrition Education was put in place on the 30th August 2019.

Beneficiaries of the Japanese and the World Bank Aid, on August 30, 2019, converged at the Industry of Agricultural Research for Development, Nkolbisson, to elect a new bureau of National network of Women Leaders in Nutrition Education (RENAFLEN). Mbiwan Susan épse Djaemmy was elected President, seconded by four vice presidents who were elected to represent their different Regions after the different groupings. They are; Mme Aissatou for the Far North, North and Adamawa, Mme Ngo Ngwingwi for the Littoral and SouthWest, Mme Nke Suzanne for the Center, East and Mme Neh Gladys for the West, North West Regions respectively. The bureau was elected to help the over 300 women of the association in their sensitization campaign for quality nutrition all over the national territory. The Agricultural Investment and Market Development Project (better known in its French acronym PIDMA) has engaged in supporting the women of RENAFFLEN in all their projects. Susan Djaemmy and her team were charged with the responsibility of training and sensitizing women, children and men on the nutritive value of food and also to encourage them create gardens and small scale farming so that they may diversify their nutrition. The minimum number of women each of them had to train stood at 100 but could be extended if possible. This is such that, the society, through the woman, may know what is good for consumption and can ameliorate its feeding habits to curb some diseases caused by malnutrition. The target persons are women because they are the ones in charge of feeding in homes. Aside the elections that were made, there was a presentation of the different seeds of crops, their conservations and a sample of some of these crops like Yellow cassava.