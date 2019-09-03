Sudan: Formation of Government to Be Announced Within Coming 48 Hours

3 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Spokesman and member of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman unveiled that formation of the interim government would be made public within the coming 48 hours , pointing out that formation of the peace commission would be announced during the coming days

Following an extraordinary meeting of the Sovereignty Council which was headed by its Chairman, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan at the Republican Palace and in the presence of Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok Tuesday, Al-Faki said in a press statement that the meeting discussed formation of peace commission and urgency of its formation due to the commission's connection with peace over the first six months of the new government and negotiations with the armed movements

He added that the meeting debated over delay of formation of the government and difficulties facing it , revealing that the Prime Minister, Hamdok wants a government representing all Sudan's regions in addition to women participation in the government , indicating that the sovereign council pledged to complete the nominations.

