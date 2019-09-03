Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Lauds Aaaid Role

Khartoum — Chairman of Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan praised the essential role being played by Arab Authority for Agriculture Investment and Development (AAAID) in area of agricultural investment in the country.

This came when he met Tuesday at the Republican Palace with AAAID President , Mohamed bin Obaid Al-Mazrowei.

Al-Mazrowei said in press statements that he presented a report to Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan about the AAAID activities in Sudan in area of agricultural investment which constitutes 66% of its total activities , disclosing that the Arab authority manages 13 agricultural production companies in Sudan

He asserted that his meeting with the chairman of the sovereignty council was positive and fruitful, stressing that the AAAID would carry on efforts to open new investments in Sudan.