Sudan: Press Conference About the Sit-in Missing Wednesday

3 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The "Missing Initiative" will hold a press conference Wednesday , 07:00pm at Banks Union Hall in Khartoum to shed light on developments of the army HQs sit-in missing persons issue.

Achievement and future plans of the initiative would be outlined during the conference in which families of the missing persons and representative of Sudan Professionals Association (SPA) will take part.

The conference will also reviewed the legal tracks taken so far and achievement in medical and psychological treatment during the past period.

A documentary film about the issue will be presented during the conference.

