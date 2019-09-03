South Africa: Parliament Condemns Attacks On Truck Drivers

3 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour, Mr Mandla Rayi, has said a solution must be found to address the attacks on truck drivers.

"This is not only a crime against truck drivers, but also against the economy, at a time when faster and rapid growth is required. It is critical that law enforcement work hard to find the culprits and act accordingly to stop this thuggish behaviour," Mr Rayi said.

"The impact on the economy, especially on small and medium enterprise, is extensive. These criminal acts negatively influence employment in the country and need to be eliminated. South Africa prides itself on the rule of law," he said.

Reports in the media recently have indicated a rise in the number of attacks directed at truck drivers, many directed towards foreign truck drivers. Mr Rayi said attacks motivated by xenophobia will not be tolerated and if xenophobia is a motivating factor, then the perpetrators should be exposed.

"The focus should now be on growing the economy through promoting regional and continental trade. Small and medium enterprises should be at the centre of such efforts, through trading between regions, provinces and neighbouring countries. The burning of trucks is unacceptable," he said.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

