South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Robbery Thwarted By Cape Town Cops

3 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were stopped in their tracks resulting in one of them being killed and another wounded and arrested in Cape Town on Monday night.

A group of armed men attacked a CIT vehicle in Baden Powell Drive near the N2 freeway in Cape Town and, using explosives, gained access to the money in the CIT vehicle.

While this was happening, Flying Squad members who were on patrol on the N2 reacted to the incident and confronted the suspects.

Back-up Flying Squad members arrived on the scene and a shootout ensued, but the suspects fled in three luxury sedans taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The fleeing suspects were pursued and one of their vehicles was forced to a stop on the N2.

Inside the vehicle a deceased suspect was found.

A second vehicle was forced to stop in Sinevuyo Street, Zwelitsha, Khayelitsha, and an injured man, who was armed with a R5 assault rifle, was arrested. This vehicle was reported stolen in Claremont during May this year.

The third vehicle was recovered further down the road and there were money bags in the boot. This vehicle was reported stolen in Khayelitsha during July this year.

More money bags, an AK47 with nine rounds of ammunition and a 9mm pistol were recovered close to the crime scene.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole praised police officers for their swift response and brave efforts during their intervention.

Police are still searching for more suspects as the investigation progresses.

"We appeal to anyone with information on this robbery to please contact the SAPS's toll free number 086 00 10111," national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

