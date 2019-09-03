South Africa: Amy Lee De Jager Has Been Found

3 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service can confirm that six year old Amy Lee de Jager, who was reported kidnapped, has been found.

Amy was reported kidnapped after four men allegedly snatched her from her mother at the Kollege Park Primary School yesterday morning.

Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital.

The investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is still on-going. It is our appeal that this investigation be allowed to take its course.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.