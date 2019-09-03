South Africa: Amy Lee De Jager Has Been Found

press release

The South African Police Service can confirm that six year old Amy Lee de Jager, who was reported kidnapped, has been found.

Amy was reported kidnapped after four men allegedly snatched her from her mother at the Kollege Park Primary School yesterday morning.

Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital.

The investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is still on-going. It is our appeal that this investigation be allowed to take its course.