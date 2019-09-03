Tanzania: World Bank Gives 37bn/ - to Dit for Construction of ICT Centre

THE World Bank (WB) has disbursed over 16 million US dollars (about 37bn/-) to Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) for construction of regional flagship Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre.

Some of the centre's main tasks include practical trainings in cyber security, one of the East African Community (EAC) agenda, DIT Principal Professor Prekisedis Ndomba told 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

"The world is heading towards the internet sphere... everything should be available on-line, the more the world struggles to achieve this target the more the cybercrimes.

We cannot fully switch in to internet arena without first setting proper means to protect our on-line materials," he said.

The centre, which is set to start operating in the 2021 academic year, will also put much efforts in all industrialisation issues, said the principal, assuring that ICT experts from the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have already promised to share their expertise with the centre's students and trainers.

The centre will have the capacity to accommodate 2,000 full- time students annually and 1,500 students for short courses, according to Professor Ndomba.

He said that the cyber security- related curriculum for the centre will be prepared and approved by stakeholders from EAC member states and other countries in the Horn of Africa, particularly Ethiopia, to attract more students from across the continent and encourage innovation.

According to the principal, it was also agreed that the curriculum content should meet international standards, enabling the centre's graduates to get international recognition and qua lifying to work in ICT industry anywhere in world.

The principal further noted that the Britton Woods institution has already released 30 per cent of the money, with the support continuation subjected to the centre's performance.

An increase in girls' recruitment in ICT related studies and employability of female graduates are among of the criteria to be considered by the global bank.

Prof Ndomba assured that DIT will meet the criteria since the institute has been doing the best in terms of its products' employability. "We are doing well in this area as you can see the way our products, including Max Malipo have been serving the community. We are coming up with new innovative ideas day after day.

We are also thankful to the Ministry of Education which has been closely working with us to ensure DIT is among the leading institute in ICT related matters," he said.