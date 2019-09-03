East Africa: EAC's Search for New Logo Still On

EAST African Community's quest of getting a new logo is still on. The process is said to be well underway despite the alleged financial setbacks that faced the regional economic community recently.

Among other things, the process which is meant to redesign a new EAC logo and flag, develop a common unique identifier for all organs and institutions and to develop a single visual identity emblem for the community was believed to have hit a snag following claims that the Arusha based community was facing a financial crisis stemming from EAC partner states' failure to honour their financial obligations on time.

An official in the EAC's Public Relations Office, Mr Florian Mutabazi, confirmed to the 'Daily News' that the process which is overseen by the Council of Ministers was ongoing.

"The process is still on and hopefully by the end of this year we would have gotten somewhere as far as redesigning of the new logo is concerned," explained Mr Mutabazi in a telephone interview with this paper yesterday.

According to the EAC official, a total of 485 entries from each of the six partner states had been submitted to the Secretariat to be filtered through, where the best will be picked.

Each partner state nominated one brand or a design expert from the private sector and or universities to be in the panel of judges for the adjudication.

"The partner states also seconded communication officers from ministries responsible for EAC affairs to attend the adjudication meeting," he disclosed.

During their 37th meeting, the Council Ministers directed the secretariat select one best entrant from each partner state and award letters recognizing participation to all the 438 entrants and certificates of participation to the best two entrants from each partner state.

However, according to a dossier seen by this paper yesterday, the secretariat had not implemented the directive due to lack of funds.

The dossier noted that funds allocated for such an activity during financial year 2018/19 was only $10,020, an amount deemed inadequate to facilitate the process.

"The Secretariat approached one of the Development Partners (GIZ) to support sourcing of a Brand Design Expert to work with the best entrant from each Partner State and conclude the EAC Brand Strategy Architecture," reads part of the report.

This paper, however, understands that the EAC had initially approved $32,750 to be factored in the 2019/20 financial year to enable it to finalize the EAC Brand Architecture Strategy.

Lack of common corporate identity has led to some EAC organs and institutions adopting the current logo as their primary identity while others have developed their own unique logos.

In November this year, the EAC will mark 20 years since the signing of a treaty to re-establish the organisation after it collapsed in 1977.

The regional body has six members - Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.