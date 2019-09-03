Tanzania: MP-Elect Swearing Plan Sparks Debate in Court

HEATED debate emerged yesterday on whether the High Court should temporarily stop the Speaker of the National Assembly from swearing in Member of Parliament (MP)- elect for Singida East constituency Miraji Mtaturu during parliamentary proceedings for today.

Before Judge Sirilius Matupa, there were also lengthy arguments between lawyers of the respondents and that of the applicant on whether or not the court should grant leave to the ousted MP Tundu Lissu to institute prerogative orders against the Speaker and the Attorney General (AG).

The prerogative orders sought include that of Certiorari calling for the bringing up of the declaration made by the Speaker against Lissu, the applicant in the matter.

It all started when Advocate Peter Kibatala, for the opposition leader, moved the court to temporarily retrain the Speaker to administer the taking oath of Mr Mtaturu to avoid preemptive of entire proceedings and make the duty of the court more difficult.

"This court was seized with the proceedings before the Bunge sessions. There is a process going to be done by the speaker which is subject for determination.

The court has the duty to complete the inq uiry uninterrupted," the advocate submitted. On the question of granting leave, the advocates analysed three grounds upon which the court has to consider, with the main one being the applicant filing essential documents which on just face of it would establish a prima facie or arguable case to be determined during hearing of the application.

The other two conditions include whether the affidavit in support of the application contained true facts and the applicant himself showing interest in the matter.

According to the advocate, the facts contained in two affidavits by Alute Mughwai and Lazaro Shedo established serious case for determination.

He also invited the court to look at the statement in support of the application, which detailed that when ruling on the matter, the Speaker breached key principles of natural justice, including condemning Lissu unheard and that he was not given reasons for the termination of him being the MP.

Before submitting on such subjects, Advocate Kibatala presented some submissions with effect of abandoning one prayer in the application relating to orders of mandamus against the Speaker for him to transmit to the court for inspection the declaration for disq ualifying Lissu and declare the seat vacant.

However, in their responses to the submissions, 12 state lawyers, led by Principal State Attorney Vicent Tango, Gerge Mandepo, Alicia Mbuya, Lucas Malunde and Abubakar Mlisha, among others, forcefully req uested the court to dismiss the application for lacking merits.

They submitted that the application for leave lacked supporting facts and that the numerated conditions that needed to be taken into consideration by the court have not been met.

The state lawyers added two more conditions, including the possibilities of enforcement of orders and exhibiting good faith.

According to them, there were important paragraphs contained in the affidavits filed to support the application, which were expunged from the record by the court when determining some preliminary points raised by the state.

Having such paragraphs expunged, they submitted that the remaining paragraphs in the two affidavits contained insufficient facts to support the application, thus, remaining with no legs to stand on.

They submitted, therefore, that the application does not meet the set out conditions cumulatively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They told the court that the submissions made by Kibatala relating to rule of principle of justice and on establishment of prima facie case and the question of stay order against the Speaker were based on facts contained in the paragraphs of the affidavits which were expunged from the records.

Certiorari is a court process to seek judicial review of a decision of a lower court or decisions of administrative bodies.

Is a rule of law remedy and supervisory writ, serving to keep "all inferior jurisdictions within the bounds of their authority.

Mandamus is a judicial remedy in the form of an order from a court to any government, subordinate court, corporation, or public authority, to do some specific act which that body is obliged under law to do, and which is in the nature of public duty, and in certain cases one of a statutory duty.