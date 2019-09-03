Tanzania: Ewura Announces New Cap Prices for Fuel in Tanzania

3 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has today September 3, announced an increase in Tanzania Mainland petroleum products compared to prices that were published on August 7, 2019.

The retail and wholesale prices are applicable effective Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

The change in local prices of petroleum products imported through Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara ports is mainly attributed to the increases in the world oil market prices and changes in BPS premiums.

In a statement availed by Ewura, the retail and wholesale prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene imported in the country in the month of September through Dar es Salaam port have increased by Sh83 per litre (equivalent to 3.87percent), Sh61 per litre (equivalent to 2.90percent) and Sh 46 per litre (equivalent to 2.22percent), respectively.

Similarly, compared to the publication of last month, wholesale prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increased by Sh82.96 per litre (equivalent to 4.09 percent and Sh60.95 per litre (equivalent to 3.07 percent) and Sh46.12 per litre (equivalent to 2.35percent), respectively.

Meanwhile retail and wholesale prices for Petrol and Diesel imported through Tanga port have also increased compared to prices that were published on August 7, 2019.

Also Read

91 arrested in South Africa over attacks, looting

VIDEO: 'I watched as my wife was swept away at Hell's Gate gorge'

Champions League winner Mariga dumping football for politics

Gabon's Bongo in London for 'routine medical checks': presidency

For the month of September 2019, retail prices of Petrol and Diesel for the Northern regions (Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara) have increased by Sh108 per litre (equivalent to 4.95 percent), and Sh72 per litre (equivalent to 3.36 percent), respectively.

Similarly, compared to the publication of last month, wholesale prices of Petrol and Diesel have increased by Sh108.04 per litre (equivalent to 5.23 percent) and Sh71.41 per litre (equivalent to 3.56 percent), respectively.

Kerosene prices in the Northern regions shall remain to be as published on August 7, 2019 because there was no new consignment of Kerosene received through Tanga port in the month of August 2019.

While retail and wholesale prices for Petrol and Diesel imported through Mtwara port have increased compared to prices that were published on August 7, 2019.

For the month of September 2019, retail prices of Petrol and Diesel for the Southern regions (Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma) have increased by Sh99 per litre (equivalent to 4.48 percent) and Sh62 per litre (equivalent to 2.85 percent), respectively.

Similarly, compared to the publication of last month, wholesale prices of Petrol and Diesel have increased by Sh99.09 per litre (equivalent to 4.73 percent) and Sh68.38 per litre (equivalent to 3.02 percent), respectively.

Since there is no Kerosene at Mtwara storage terminals, Petrol Station Operators in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions are advised to source the product from Dar es Salaam and therefore, the retail prices of Kerosene for those regions is based on the cost of the product received through Dar es Salaam port and bridging cost to the regions.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.