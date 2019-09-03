Ghana: Use Scholarship to Deepen Network--British High Commissioner

Mr Ian Walker, the British High Commissioner has charged recipients of this year's Chevening Scholarship to use the opportunity given them to deepen and broaden their network both professionally and individually.

Mr Walker said these skills, coupled with building ties with the United Kingdom (UK) would serve as a consequence for receiving the prestigious scholarship opportunity.

Mr Walker gave the advice to the Chevening scholars on Thursday at a pre-departure cocktail reception in Accra.

For the 2019/20 academic year, the British Government awarded the Chevening scholarship to 23 students, of which 22 are from Ghana and one from Benin to study at various universities in the UK for one year.

The High Commissioner said: "One of the reasons that we have the Chevening scholarship is not just to celebrate how brilliant you already are, but to invest in you and to hope that as a consequence of this investment, two things will happen."

He said, he expects the beneficiaries of the Chevening Scholarship, after their training in the UK, to return home to contribute towards Ghana's socio-economic development.

"And secondly, I hope that as part of that network, you would extend and deepen the ties between the UK and Ghana, as a consequence," he stated.

"We are much stronger together than we are independently."

The Chevening Scholarship is an international scholarship scheme which enables students with leadership qualities from over 160 countries and territories to undertake postgraduate study or courses in universities in the United Kingdom.

The UK High Commissioner to Ghana with the recipient