Ghana: Attacks On Zoomlion Fueled By Jealousy, Envy - Duncan Williams

PThe General Overseer of the Action Faith Chapel International has called on government and Ghanaians to desist from the culture of destroying indigenous businesses and successful local entrepreneurs.

Archbishop Duncan Williams alleged during Sunday morning's sermon that successive governments have made the founder of Zoomlion, the subject of attacks because of envy and jealousy.

"I don't want to be political but if you look at people like Zoomlion and others, Zoomlion is a Ghanaian, but every government that has come will go after Zoomlion because they don't understand why a Ghanaian should make it that big," he said

"The level of insecurity, jealousy and envy in this country is amazing. The way our political system is designed to enhance jealousy and envy. We have become a society of bringing down one another," he added.

This attitude, he pointed out, is contrary to what pertains in other countries like Nigeria.

According to the Founder of the Action Faith Chapel, Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian business magnate estimated to worth $10.6 billion is successful because of deliberate government policy to ensure that Nigerians prosper.

This protectionist attitude of the Nigerian government is in sharp contrast to what the Archbishop says he has observed in Ghana.

In Ghana, as he told his congregation, foreigners have taken over business and every space in the country because the government prefers foreigners to prosper than its own people.

"They prefer to cut deals with foreigners and let foreigners take our inheritance and give us crumbs and peanuts rather than to make deals with a Ghanaian," he observed.

Making reference to the recent banking cleanup, he said it troubles him to note that after 60 years of Ghana's independence not a single indigenous Ghanaian bank has been able to make it to the international market.

The contrary, he said, is true of Nigeria where several of its banks and businessmen have flourished and succeeded across the global market.

This attitude must change if Ghana hopes to have generational blessings and prosperity, he remarked. Myjoyonline.com