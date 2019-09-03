Sudan: Journalists Sit-in in Sudan Capital for Rights, Improved Conditions,

Khartoum — On Monday, the Sudanese Journalists Network carried out a sit-in in front of El Jareeda newspaper in protest against the administration's arbitrary decisions to warn and dismiss a number of journalists for demanding their financial dues, and insisting on an improved work environment.

Journalists carried banners denouncing the decisions, demanding a 'healthy reality' for journalists, saying that "claiming rights is not a crime".

Various professional sectors participated in the vigil, chanting slogans "Free Press or No Free Press".

The staff of the Sudanese daily renewed asking El Jareeda administration to consider their demands objectively, rejected the arbitrary measures, and called for stopping them immediately.

Last week, the newspaper administration issued decisions to dismiss three journalists and threats to others, in addition to giving the choice to a woman journalist who was on maternal leave between dismissal or getting paid per piece, which she preferred to dismissal.

Nomination 'Prize for Impact'

International press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders has nominated the Sudanese Journalists Network for a 'Prize for Impact' in its annual Press Freedom Awards.

Nominees from 12 countries have been shortlisted for three international awards, namely the Prize for Courage, the Prize for Impact, and the Prize for Independence. The winners will be announced in Berlin on September 12.

"Many of the nominees face constant threats or have been imprisoned several times for their work - yet these journalists refused to be silenced and continue to raise their voices against the abuse of power, corruption and other crimes. Rather than dishearten us, the difficult situations these journalists face inspire us with the will to achieve change. Courage in the pursuit of journalistic ideals is a formidable motivating force for all those who want to address humankind's most important challenges." says Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders.

