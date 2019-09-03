Ghana: Afap, Cag Sign MOU to Promote Sustainable Agriculture in Ghana

Two non-governmental organisations, African Fertiliser and Agriculture Business Partnership (AFAP) and the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana (CAG) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop activities that will promote sustainable growth of Ghana's Agriculture sector.

The president of AFAP, Mr Jason A. Scarpone, who signed on behalf of his organisation in his remarks, observed that agriculture and agribusiness had the full potential of unlocking huge economic benefit in any country.

He indicated that his outfit had positioned itself to offer the needed technical support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and value chain actors to enable them take advantage of the opportunities and platforms that were being created in Ghana and the sub-region.

"The MoU we are signing today marks the beginning of a stronger relationship between AFAB and CAG. We will collaborate to transform the agriculture sector," he added.

According to Mr Scarpone, AFAP had over the years worked with private sector players and donors to address existing bottlenecks of quality, accessibility and availability.

He further revealed that AFAP was also one of government's strategic partners, working closely with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), supporting the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme as well as bringing to birth, Ghana's Fertiliser Expansion Programme.

Mr Anthony Selorm Morrison, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CAG on his part said the agreement would go a long way in improving the agriculture sector, adding that "interventions like this are necessary to promote development of agriculture".

The ceremony also saw the launching of the second edition of the Ghana Agribusiness Excellence and Leadership Awards which is being organised by the CAG.

It is aimed at among others, rewarding individuals and businesses who have excelled in agro-business in Ghana over the years.