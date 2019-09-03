Rwanda: Ngororero District Vice Mayors, Executive Secretary Resign Over 'Personal Failings'

Ngororero District Vice Mayor for Finance and Economic Development, Christine Kanyange, and her Social Affairs counterpart, Janvier Kuradusenge, have resigned, over what they termed as "personal failings".

The Executive Secretary of the district, Gilbert Rukazambuga, also quit, officials said Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre Nshimyumuremyi, the Public Relations, Media and Communication Officer of Ngororero District, confirmed the three officials tendered their resignation letters to the District Advisory Council on Monday.

The Vice Mayors, Nshimyumuremyi said, informed the Council that they had personal weaknesses that affected their delivery.

The Executive Secretary also cited personal challenges, Nshimyumuremyi added.

The New Times has since established that during a recent retreat of the district leadership, it was found out that there were some resolutions, related to the development of the district, that were not implemented.

The three officials are said to have been culpable, resulting in their resignations.

The retreat, held on August 22-23 in Rubavu District, attracted members of the District Advisory Council and the Executive Committee, as well as directors of units.