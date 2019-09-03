Rwanda: More Local Govt Exits As Muhanga District Mayor Resigns

3 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Beatrice Uwamariya has quit as Muhanga District Mayor, it has emerged.

Her resignation was confirmed Tuesday by the head of the district Council in a week of dramatic exits by district mayors, vice mayors and executive secretaries.

Uwamariya submitted her resignation to the district Council Tuesday saying that she was no longer capable of steering the district forward, Theobald Shyaka told The New Times.

"She said her performance level was no longer in tandem with the district's pace of development," he said.

Situated in Southern Province, Muhanga is one of the country's six secondary cities.

Uwamariya had been at the helm of the district for about four years.

News of her resignation came in the wake of similar developments in Musanze (mayor and his two deputies), Karongi (mayor and both vice mayors) and Ngororero districts (both vice mayors and the executive secretary).

Unlike most of the previous resignations when local leaders would cite "personal reasons" as the cause for their exits, this time around district councils have been more forthcoming with reasons behind the leaders' sackings or resignations.

In Musanze, the district council said they had relieved the trio of their duties due to a series of unacceptable breaches and criminal tendencies.

In Karongi and Ngororero districts, the former leaders admitted in their respective resignation letters to have fallen short in their roles.

Follow https://twitter.com/EmNtirenganya

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.