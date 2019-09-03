Rwanda: More Local Govt Exits As Muhanga District Mayor Resigns

Beatrice Uwamariya has quit as Muhanga District Mayor, it has emerged.

Her resignation was confirmed Tuesday by the head of the district Council in a week of dramatic exits by district mayors, vice mayors and executive secretaries.

Uwamariya submitted her resignation to the district Council Tuesday saying that she was no longer capable of steering the district forward, Theobald Shyaka told The New Times.

"She said her performance level was no longer in tandem with the district's pace of development," he said.

Situated in Southern Province, Muhanga is one of the country's six secondary cities.

Uwamariya had been at the helm of the district for about four years.

News of her resignation came in the wake of similar developments in Musanze (mayor and his two deputies), Karongi (mayor and both vice mayors) and Ngororero districts (both vice mayors and the executive secretary).

Unlike most of the previous resignations when local leaders would cite "personal reasons" as the cause for their exits, this time around district councils have been more forthcoming with reasons behind the leaders' sackings or resignations.

In Musanze, the district council said they had relieved the trio of their duties due to a series of unacceptable breaches and criminal tendencies.

In Karongi and Ngororero districts, the former leaders admitted in their respective resignation letters to have fallen short in their roles.

