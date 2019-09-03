Angola Addresses Reforms in UN Institutions

3 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan permanent representative to United Nations Offices in Nairobi, Kenya, Sianga Abílio, discussed Monday the ongoing reforms in the United Nations institutions and projects prepared for the country, with 20 per cent of which having funding.

This was during a meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola, Pier Paolo Balladelli, who is in Kenya to attend the meeting among the representatives of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the resident coordinators of the United Nations.

The Ambassador Sianga Abílio is leading the Angolan delegation at the 2-4 September Meeting, which also brings together about 20 African countries, according to a statement released from the Permanent Representation of Angola to UN offices in Kenya.

The participants are discussing topics such as "The challenges facing African countries in the environment sector" and "Climate Change".

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.