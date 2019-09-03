Angola: State Secretary Assesses Refugee Movement At Border

3 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Secretary of State for Social Action, Lúcio de Amaral, traveled this Tuesday to the border of Tchicolondo, Cambulono municipality, in the course of his working visit to the province of Lunda Norte, to verify in loco the transition conditions of Congolese refugees.

These are the refugees who were settled in Lóvua camp, Lunda Norte, who on 19 August decided unilaterally to return to their country of origin.

The 18,800 refugees out of 23, 684 refugees received since May 2017 in the Lóvua camp are destined for the province of Kassai and Central Kassai, across the borders of Chissanda, Tchicolondo and Marco 25, with the full support of the Angolan government, which has provided ten trucks to ensure transportation.

Data from the Lunda Norte government, to which Angop had access, indicate that by Monday, 11,910 refugees have been repatriated, being 2,825 men, 2,436 women and 6,644 children.

Lúcio de Amaral, who is on a 72-hour working visit to Lunda Norte, will learn about the assistance being provided to refugees, from food, medical services, among others.

The migration of these Congolese citizens to Angola resulted from widespread and extreme violence following the political and ethnic tensions in the DRC.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

