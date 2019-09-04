Rwanda: German Parliamentarians Visit Rwanda

4 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

A delegation of German parliamentarians will Wednesday begin a six-day visit to Rwanda.

According to the Germany Embassy in Rwanda, they will meet and exchange views with Rwandan officials.

The parliamentarians, who are members of the Petitions Committee of the German parliament, will arrive in Kigali after a stop in Ethiopia.

The Petitions Committee performs the role of the ombudsman and considers all types of petitions - requests or proposals - submitted by citizens.

Their meetings and exchanges will focus on petitions and ombudsman issues, the embassy said.

The MPs are set to meet the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda, Donatille Mukabalisa, and the President of the Senate, Bernard Makuza.

"The delegates (will) then come together with Rwandan parliamentarians who are members of the Committee on Social Affairs, Human Rights and Petitions. In addition, a meeting with the Ombudsman of the Republic of Rwanda, Anastase Murekezi, is planned," reads part of the statement.

Following a commemorational visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, MPs will discuss with representatives of non-governmental organisations about the reconciliation process in the country.

The delegation, led by Andreas Mattfeldt, includes Josef Oster, Bernhard Loos (all Christian Democrats - CDU/CSU), Siemtje Möller, Ralf Kapschack (both Social Democrats - SPD), and Manfred Todtenhausen (Free Democrats - FDP).

