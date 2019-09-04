Zimbabwe: Doctors' Perks to Go Up

4 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Thandeka Moyo

THE Health Services Board (HSB) has said Treasury has agreed to adjust cost of living allowances and provide health-specific allowances to end the countrywide doctors' strike that started yesterday.

According to the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association, doctors manning all Government hospitals "are not in a position to go to work due to inadequate salaries and allowances".

However, in an interview yesterday, HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana said negotiations were continuing to ensure that vulnerable members of the public did not suffer.

"We had an agreement with them as the health apex committee on the adjustment on the cost of living. The collective agreement, however, had conditionalities where doctors said they are not satisfied and we have since sent a request to Treasury which has been accepted," said Dr Sikosana.

"We have already submitted the key scale salary document to Treasury that they provide for an adjustment and it has concurred saying resources are available to cater for the adjustments presented in the request."

According to Dr Sikosana, HSB has also noted the request by doctors to have their cost of living allowances adjusted for the last quarter of the year.

"That will depend on the ability of the economy and Treasury to absorb the costs. So in the long term depending on the performance of the economy the Government has the intention to ensure all civil servants are able to have remuneration that will sustain them in this country," added Dr Sikosana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.