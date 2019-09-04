Southern Africa: Business Should Loudly and Boldly Support the National Treasury's Economic Growth Strategy

opinion

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is articulating publicly a set of views that represent a break from the existing consensus in which the pursuit of growth is subordinated to every other priority. If this is not worthy of business's public support and much greater attention, dedication and time, then nothing is.

"South Africa's current economic trajectory is unsustainable: economic growth has stagnated, unemployment is rising, and inequality remains high."

These are the opening lines of National Treasury's recently released paper on economic strategy for SA. True though the lines are, it is nevertheless difficult to know what to make of the document.

Substantively and philosophically it is a sharp break from the grey, statist orthodoxy that dominates much of government and ruling party discussion about the economy. This report reflects a much more realistic (and more evidence-based) understanding of what makes economies tick and why ours is troubled. It offers some exciting new possibilities for policy.

Here we have a department at the policy-making heart of government declaring that SA's critical challenge is to raise the rate of potential growth, that competition is good for growth, that Eskom's power stations should be sold off, and...