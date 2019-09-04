Cote d'Ivoire: Shock as DJ Arafat's Body is Exhumed By Selfie-Chasing Die-Hard Fans

3 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Twelve people have been arrested by Ivorian authorities after they exhumed the body of the late DJ Arafat and broke open the coffin in order to take photos and videos.

According to reports from Ivory Coast, the rowdy fans stormed the cemetery where the artiste had been buried, dug up the grave, retrieved the coffin and forcefully opened it.

The reports further indicate that the fans were unhappy after being barred from viewing his remains during the burial ceremony.

Agitated, they forcefully opened the casket, took photos and videos of the corpse and shared them on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday following an overnight funeral concert at Abijan's main stadium where tens of thousands of mourners paid tribute to the artiste who died at 33 last month in a motorbike accident.

But things took an ugly twist when the rowdy fans tried to enter the Williamsville Cemetery where the singer's family has given him a private burial, prompting clashes with the police.

ROWDY FANS

A number of the fans made it past the security, forced open the fresh grave and coffin and took photos and videos.

"Investigations continue for the arrest of all the culprits and to locate the responsibilities at all levels," the Mayor of Abijan, Vincent Tohbi Irie, said in a press statement.

DJ Arafat champion of the Coupe-Decale sound was a motorbike enthusiast and often pulled stunts on the road.

Until his death, DJ Arafat has released 11 albums, mainly of the Coupe-Decale sound, a dance music form which combines rapid percussion, choppy rhythms with hip hop style vocals.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Cote d'Ivoire
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.