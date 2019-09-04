South Africa: Today, I Do Not Love My Country

4 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

It's hard to understand South Africa sometimes, and how quickly things become heated and how inured we have become to the violence which is so much part of our language and landscape.

The past few days in South Africa have been chaotic, turbulent, violent.

Things seem to be falling apart; the centre is not holding.

Many of our country's inner cities are aflame, driven by the toxic mix of inequality, poverty, xenophobia and general lawlessness. At the same time, we hear of the murder of four women in Cape Town alone - three murders in the space of 10 days.

That excludes the six-year-old girl shot dead in a school on the Cape Flats. Who can keep up with the daily offering of crime and violence?

At UCT, students hold candlelight vigils for murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana whose only "crime" was to collect a parcel at her local post office, which is metres away from a police station.

Senzeni na, the students cried, sang and wept on the steps overlooking a beautiful yet troubled and deeply violent city. "What have we done?" The new struggle for all our freedom must start here. We are all Uyinene.

Amid it all was...

We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

