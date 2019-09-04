Rwanda: General Kabarebe Commends RDF Reserve Force

3 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Gen James Kabarebe on Monday said that the commitment demonstrated by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) reservists shows that the country has achieved the unity and reconciliation of Rwandans that the Force fought for.

The Security Adviser to the President was addressing some 1,000 members of the RDF Reserve Force currently undertaking a regular training exercise known as Fit For Activation.

The six-week-long exercise, which is underway in Mukamira barracks, attracted members of the reserve force from Musanze and Nyabihu districts.

"Thank you for your voluntary participation in this important training. We all know Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) is a strong force but it is even stronger when it has, in reserve, willing and strong members like you who can be mobilized whenever required. This is an indication that you remain committed to serving your nation and this is commendable," Gen Kabarebe said.

While delivering a lecture on the history of the liberation struggle and the campaign against the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Gen Kabarebe commended Rwanda's visionary leadership that has laid the foundation for the country to prosper.

"Your presence here, together as retired RDF members, Ex-Government Force members and combatants of different armed groups is an indication that we have achieved the unity and reconciliation of Rwandans that we fought for."

Col (retired) Martin Nzitonda, one of the course participants said the course was very important for the reservists.

Nzitonda is also a former member of FDLR and RUD Urunana.

"We came here for this training aimed at equipping us with common skills that will enable us to defend and develop our nation as one strong force," he said.

The RDF is a three service defense force composed of the Land Force, the Air Force, and the Reserve Force.

The Reserve Force is composed of a small active force with the remainder of its members being able retired members and other willing Rwandans who are trained and mobilized only when required.

