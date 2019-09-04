Rwanda: Musanze Mayor, Deputies Fired

3 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

The Mayor of Musanze District, Jean Damascene Habyarimana, and both of his deputies, Marie Claire Uwamariya and Augistin Ndabereye, in charge of Social Affairs and Economic Development, respectively, have been relieved of their duties.

The decision was taken Tuesday morning by the District Advisory Council during a crisis meeting at the district headquarters.

Councillors have accused the trio of several offences, including corruption, failure to execute the district master plan, poor service deliver, and gross misconduct.

"The decision was timely due to persistent tendencies of gross misconduct," Eng. Emile Abayisenga, the Chairperson of Musanze District Advisory Council, told The New Times shortly after the council meeting.

In particular, Habyarimana is accused of corruption and his case is already being investigated by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), she said.

"The former mayor is accused of being accomplice in irregularities related to issuance of district tenders," Abayisenga said, without officering details on the public tenders in question.

The vice mayor in charge of Social Affairs was, among others, faulted for failure to pay her rent for her residence and for not facilitating the process to transfer ownership of a car she had sold.

"This was not the kind of behaviour to tolerate," Abayisenga noted.

Commenting on some of the reasons behind the sacking of the Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development, Abayisenga pointed to Friday's arrest of Ndabereye for allegedly assaulting his wife.

RIB arrested the now-former vice mayor for allegedly assaulting his wife leaving her with multiple bodily injuries.

He disclosed that the council is already in the process of installing interim leaders.

