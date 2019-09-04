Nigeria: Sports Devt - Dalung Throws Weight Behind Dare

Abuja — Former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung has assured his successor, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare of his support to enable him succeed in his new assignment.

He made this known when the new Minister paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

Dalung extolled the minister's humility and respect as exemplified in the visit, pledging that he will always be available for consultation.

He promised to support the new minister and offer useful advice where necessary to enable him to succeed.

"I am humbled to receive you at my residence today. It is a reflection of your humility, simplicity and sincerity. I will assist in anyway to ensure that you succeed because if you fail, it will reflect negatively on the capability of Nigerian youths especially in the eyes of elders. "

Dalung likened the Youth and Sports sub-sector to a complex war zone with divergent and deeply entrenched interests but with prayers and determination, he assured that his successor will triumph.

"In the sports sector, there are so many parties with different conflicting interests and they are always swarming around to try to influence any sitting minister to see and do things their own ways".

"The population of youths in Nigeria is on the increase daily and we must do all in our capacity to empower them. These are the complex interests you are going to face but with prayers and determination, you will finish well," Dalung said.

In his response, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare said that he had planned the visit earlier but learnt his predecessor had traveled.

He welcomed Dalung's support and promised to consult with him as often as necessary.

Observers have commended the unique and exemplary understanding between the two ministers, which they said underscored the notion that government is a continuum.

"They are confident that such cooperation can only be a plus for youth and sports development in the country, urging the new minister to build on far reaching reforms introduced in the sector by his predecessor.

Amapakabo Names Okechukwu, Odey, 16 Others For Sudan

Coach Imama Amapakabo has picked team captain Azubuike Okechukwu, forwards Stephen Odey and Taiwo Awoniyi and 15 other players for Thursday's U23 AFCON final round qualifying, first leg battle against Sudan in Omdurman.

The delegation of 18 players and 12 officials departed the shores of Nigeria from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight on Tuesday afternoon.

Africa's first- ever winners of the Olympic men's football gold, the Olympic Eagles are scheduled to play their first leg of the final round of the U23 AFCON qualifiers against the Sudanese at the Al Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman.

Amapakabo and his lieutenants have been taking the team through training sessions and general build -up programme for several weeks at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The return leg is billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Tuesday next week.

The Confederation of African Football has picked officials from Djibouti to take charge of proceedings on Thursday, with Souleiman Ahmad Djama as the referee.

His compatriots Farhan Bogoreh Salime, Rachid Waiss Bouraleh and Saddam Houssein Mansour will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Mr. Herbert George Mwachiro from Kenya will be the match commissioner.

