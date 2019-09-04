Nigeria: Attacks On Nigerians in South Africa Absolutely Unacceptable, Unreasonable - Osinbajo

3 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says attacks on Nigerians in South Africa are absolutely unacceptable, reckless and unreasonable.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, quoted the vice president while fielding questions from reporters on Tuesday in Kano on the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The vice president said the violence was reckless, unfortunate, and against the ideals South African leaders fought for.

Osinbajo recalled the role Nigeria played in pulling down apartheid in South Africa.

According to him, the recent attacks are condemnable.

"It is very sad and very unfortunate that the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians living in South Africa are once again being destroyed with such wantonness and with such carelessness and recklessness.

"It is unfortunate because Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the pulling down of apartheid.

"Besides, these acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders, including the present president fought for, and for which many gave their lives.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has already spoken about this; and obviously we are very concerned and certainly intend to take this up with the authorities in South Africa in order to ensure that this sort of thing does not repeat itself.

" This is absolutely unacceptable and unconscionable," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

