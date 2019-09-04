Nigeria: Fiba World Cup - d'Tigers Face Korea in Make or Mar Battle

Abuja — Nigeria's men basketball team, D'Tigers are expected to lock horns with their South Korean counterparts for their final Group B match in the ongoing FIBA World Cup in China.

The team will take on Korea at the Wuhan Sports Centre, today.

The Nigeria's men lost their first two match 82-77 and 94-81 to Russia and Argentina respectively, thereby making today's clash against Koreans a must win for Coach Alex Nwora-led side, should they want to achieve anything at the global basketball showpiece.

Nigeria took some positives from the Argentine's, even as Coach Nwora failed to criticise his players, but rather showered praises on them despite their defeat to South American side.

"I'm proud of these guys. They fought. We're still one of the best teams in Africa but we haven't shown it. We will with time. We still have a lot of work to do," Nwora told reporters.

Speaking ahead of today's match, factional president of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida, said finishing at the World Cup as the highest placed African team is a major catch for the team who are motivated to book an automatic 2020 Olympic Games ticket through the World Cup.

To achieve this, Kida set his eyes on a victory against Korea after D'Tigers bowed out of the contention for a medal in China.

"Clearly for us, the qualification through the World Cup is still there and if we beat Korea, I am sure we will be coming out as the best performing African country in the World Cup and it will give us an automatic ticket to the 2020 Olympics".

Kida, who spoke to NBBF Media in China, lamented the loss against Russia in a match he described as winable.

He however noted that if the team fails to emerge as the best African team and secure an automatic World Cup ticket, that his NBBF faction will go back to the drawing board to start preparations in earnest for the Olympic games qualifying tournament.

"We are still live and on course for the Olympics. Even if that doesn't happen, we will still go for the Olympic qualifiers."