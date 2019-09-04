South Africa: MPs Tell the Elders Their Concerns About Health Insurance

analysis

On Tuesday, 3 September 2019, The Elders were in Parliament to discuss the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and the lessons South Africa can learn from other countries.

Former president of Chile, Ricardo Lagos, told Parliament that when it comes to public policy "we need to think from the view of the person seeking healthcare.

"[We need to think about] how many people have access to healthcare, how many diseases can't be cured because people live far from hospitals," said Lagos.

During his presidency of Chile the AUGE health programme was introduced "which was based on three guarantees": quality healthcare, shorter waiting time after diagnosis and affordable healthcare.

"Public policy is about looking at the demands of society," said Lagos.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill aims to give all South Africans access to quality healthcare regardless of their income.

"Our situation [in South Africa] is different and difficult. Because of [the high levels of] unemployment our tax base is getting smaller and smaller," said FF+MP Philippus van Staden.

DA MP Evelyn Wilson echoed Van Staden's sentiments; "We need to compare apples with apples. Chile has a 6% unemployment rate. In South Africa, we have to rely on the minority...