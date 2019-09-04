Angola: Tourism Sponsors Kapossoca Symphony Orchestra

Luanda — Angolan Tourism minister Angela Bragança has pledged to sponsor the Kapossoca Symphony Orchestra to ensure the process of social and school integration of children.

Angela Bragança made the pledge at a donation ceremony of 15 million Kwanzas to the orchestra on Monday in Luanda.

The initiative serves to support the social base of the institution and seek to create conditions to ensure proper training of children.

"We have chosen the Kapossoca Symphony Orchestra due to its performance at the World Tourism Forum. Despite its social nature, it joined the event, demonstrating the interaction between culture and tourism, she said.

As for the donation, the minister said it was the result of the sponsorship received from different institutions to support the holding of the 1st Tourism Forum.

Praising the sponsorship, the head of the Kapossoka Orchestra, Pedro Fançony, said that the support increases the base of the conditions to support for educational and food aspect of the students.

Founded in 2008, the Kapossoka Orchestra currently has 1,120 young people from underprivileged and talented families.

It has representations in Samba, Zango, Cazenga (Luanda) and Sumbe (Cuanza Sul).