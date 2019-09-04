Angola: State Secretary Encourages Honey Production

3 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The Secretary of State for Forest Resources, André de Jesus Moda, Tuesday in central Huambo encouraged rural people to invest more in honey production as a way of preserving forest perimeters and promoting self -sustainability.

Speaking to the journalists after a meeting with the acting governor of Huambo, Leonardo Severino Sapalo, he reported that the same mentions have already been transmitted to inhabitants of 150 municipalities, out of 164 existing in the country, so that can be invested in the production of honey, as a source of income, unlike charcoal mining and other forest-damaging practices.

The Secretary of State also said that the population should also preserve fruit plants, both for the improvement of the diet and maintenance of the environmental balance, as well as for self-sustainability, thus avoiding practices such as indiscriminate cutting of trees and anarchic burnings.

