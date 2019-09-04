Nigeria's Buhari Despatches a Special Envoy to Ramaphosa to Protest Against Xenophobic Attacks

analysis

SA's image on the African continent is taking a major hit as the African Union condemns the violence, while Nigeria makes a stern diplomatic move.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has despatched a Special Envoy to South Africa to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and to convey his deep concerns about reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since 29 August.

And African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned, "in the strongest terms", the violence against foreign Africans in South Africa.

He called for "further immediate steps to protect the lives of people and their property, ensure that all perpetrators are brought to account for their acts, and that justice be done to those who suffered economic and other losses".

Buhari's office said the president had also instructed his foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria "to get a brief on the situation and express Nigeria's displeasure over the treatment of her citizens and assurance of the safety of their lives and property".

Buhari's office said his Special Envoy was expected to arrive in South Africa by Thursday.

Nigerian foreign minister Onyeama had earlier threatened to take "definitive measures," against what...