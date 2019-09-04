South Africa: State Pathology System a Boon to NHI

opinion

For National Health Insurance (NHI) to succeed, a number of building blocks are essential. One such building block is our pathology services. Dr Tim Tucker argues that the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is a national asset and one of the few health entities already well-positioned for NHI.

Pathology services are a critical part of a functional health system, as 70% of decisions by doctors and/or nurses should be influenced by a pathology result. Think about going to your clinic and having a full blood count, a thyroid function test, a biopsy for cancer, a Pap smear or an HIV viral load test. So many decisions by your healthcare provider require a laboratory test. Given that only about 4.5% of South Africa's total health budget is spent on pathology, this is an enormously efficient return on investment.

South Africa's public health system serves 80% of the population. While the National Department of Health develops policy, the provinces are responsible for the actual delivery of healthcare. However, SA's pathology services (excluding forensic pathology) are not provincialised, and are based on a different model, a public entity.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is a single, national organisation, governed by a board,...