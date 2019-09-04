South Africa: State Pathology System a Boon to NHI

3 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tim Tucker

For National Health Insurance (NHI) to succeed, a number of building blocks are essential. One such building block is our pathology services. Dr Tim Tucker argues that the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is a national asset and one of the few health entities already well-positioned for NHI.

Pathology services are a critical part of a functional health system, as 70% of decisions by doctors and/or nurses should be influenced by a pathology result. Think about going to your clinic and having a full blood count, a thyroid function test, a biopsy for cancer, a Pap smear or an HIV viral load test. So many decisions by your healthcare provider require a laboratory test. Given that only about 4.5% of South Africa's total health budget is spent on pathology, this is an enormously efficient return on investment.

South Africa's public health system serves 80% of the population. While the National Department of Health develops policy, the provinces are responsible for the actual delivery of healthcare. However, SA's pathology services (excluding forensic pathology) are not provincialised, and are based on a different model, a public entity.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is a single, national organisation, governed by a board,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.