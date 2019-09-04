Nigeria: Lagos Govt Condemns Attacks On Shoprite

Photo: allafrica.com
South African businesses operating in Nigeria
4 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Lagos State Government has released the statement below condemning the attacks on South African businesses in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some Nigerians attacked retail stores, Shoprite and PEP, as well as telecoms firm, MTN, in Lagos and other states.

The federal government had earlier urged Nigerians to stop the attacks which are in retaliation to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerian businesses in South Africa.

Read the Lagos government's statement below.

The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the attacks on Shoprite complexes at Jakande and Sangotedo Area of Ajah by some unidentified people claiming to be acting in retaliation against the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

These attacks are condemned as they are against the Nigerian spirit of accommodation and benevolence that the country in general and Lagos State in particular is noted for".

The federal government is in dialogue with South African Authorities to stop this obnoxious act. We appeal to our compatriots to eschew violence and any unlawful acts.

The Lagos State Government wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere where businesses are conducted without hindrances.

The security agencies have been directed to ensure that law and order prevail in all parts of the state, even as Lagosians are advised to go about their activities without any fear.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Will Govt Close South African Businesses in Nigeria?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Company
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.