South Africa: Four Durban Children Hanged, Cops Hunt for Step-Father

4 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

As the country reels from several incidents of violence by men against women and children, police in Durban have confirmed three children and a teenage girl were hanged, allegedly by their stepfather.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident late on Tuesday night, adding that police were on a manhunt for the man.

She said the bodies of three children, aged four, six and 10, were found hanging in their home on Tuesday around 14:30.

"The children were fetched by the father at school during the day. The 16-year-old girl was also last seen with her father after fetching her from school in Durban."

Mbele said a search was conducted and her body was found late on Tuesday hanging in bushes in New Germany.

"Police are still searching for the suspect. A murder case has been opened in Pinetown."

There has been a spate of violence perpetrated against women in recent weeks, with government officials claiming more than 20 women were killed in August.

The violent murders of boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, teenager Janika Mallo and youth leader Jesse Hess have sparked anger, debate over the death penalty and seen scores of women speaking out about their own instances of violence perpetrated by men.

