Uganda: WFP Suspends Food Aid After 33 Are Taken Ill

The World Food Programme (WFP) has for the second time this year suspended the distribution of Super Cereal stocks across the country.

This comes after 33 people were last Thursday admitted to Palabek Health Centre, within Palabek Refugee Resettlement Camp in Lamwo District after consuming the nutritious porridge.

The UN food agency has a mandate to fight hunger in famine-prone areas. It has supplied food to Karamoja Sub-region for more than 50 years.

Investigations

In an August 30 statement issued by the WFP, which Daily Monitor has seen, the international agency has halted food distribution to allow investigations into possible food poisoning.

"With immediate effect, the WFP is suspending the distribution of Super Cereal (CSB+) in all the nutrition's programmes in Uganda," reads the statement in part.

"This action is taken out of an abundance of cautions while a case of potential food contamination/ poisoning is investigated in Palabek settlement. The government and WFP are working closely together to determine whether there is a link between Super Cereal consumption and people falling sick. The suspension will remain in place until further notice," read the statement signed by Mr Ryan Anderson, the deputy country director, and officer-in- charge of WFP.

The agency impounded more than 21,000 tonnes of the product, pending the outcome of safety tests.

Dr Charles Akia Oyo, the Lamwo District health director, confirmed 33 people were on Thursday admitted after eating porridge flour.

"We admitted 33 people from Palabek settlement camp and we discharged them on Friday and they are recovering," he said.

He added that others were still undergoing check-up at the health facility.

Dr Oyo said the flour that WFP distributed was recalled for investigations.

He said those admitted were vomiting and complained of stomach upsets.

"The situation is calm and there is no cause for alarm because we have not received any new cases since Saturday," he said.

Ms Brenda Akuruchet, the WFP public relations officer, said: "WFP is still working out what options are best and determining the best way forward to minimise the negative impact on activities," she said.

Mr John Komakech Ogwok, the Lamwo District chairperson, called upon government and WFP to investigate the root cause of the problem.

Background

In March, the agency suspended the distribution of Super Cereal and commenced investigations into the matter in Karamoja Sub-region following the death of four people in Napak and Amudat districts.

Nearly 300 others fell ill and were admitted to various health centres.

Health workers said that all patients presented symptoms of mental disorder after eating the flour.