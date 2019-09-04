Uganda: Commonwealth Conference Will Market Uganda, Say MPs

Naome Kibaaju, Sheema North. "It is an opportunity for Uganda to host this conference. We should be able to market our country because there are so many people coming from across the globe. We shall share experience with other parliaments."

Geofrey Dhamuzungu, Budiope East. "It is an opportunity that we shall interact with our colleagues from other countries. On the issue of tourism, the delegation will also visit my constituency in Budiope East for Kagulu Hill climbing, hence it will boost our tourism sector."

Thomas Tayebwa, Ruhinda North. "This conference is a vote of confidence in our country, our leaders and our people. With millions of dollars set to be spent by various delegates, I hope many Ugandans have positioned themselves to benefit by providing services."

Margaret Komuhangi, Nakasongola. "Commonwealth member states will give updates on the issues that we agreed on in the last meeting and the assessment on how countries are performing. To me, Uganda should be proud in the entire East Africa for hosting the conference."

Elly Asiku, Koboko North. "The coming together of Commonwealth countries is an opportunity to sell our experiences and also share our common values. We shall learn and compare values of other member states, for example, how they handle their taxation and budget processes."

Robert Centenary, Kasese Municipality. "When there is an influx of delegates from more than 50 countries with their spouses, it means we are promoting Uganda in form of tourism and those will be our tourism ambassadors based on the feedback home. Hoteliers and service providers are going to make money out of it. I am member of accompanying persons committee."

Obiga Kania, Terego East. "It is a good opportunity for government to show case what Uganda is in a democratic world. They will be able to see the relationship between the three arms of government; Executive, Legislature and Judiciary and how they operate.

Muwanga Kivumbi, Butambala. "The torch is on the country. It demonstrates stability and reliability of Uganda since we are hosting such a big conference. The country is peaceful, therefore, our guests will enjoy the hospitality hence economic benefits for us."

Beatrice Anywar, Kitgum Municipality. "With such a conference being hosted here, I will network with different parliamentarians and lobby for my people in Kitgum. Tourism agencies should utilise this opportunity to sell the country; they should not stop in conference halls."

Julie Mukoda Zabwe, Mayuge Woman. "We have been expressing some issues, especially, homosexuality. As a nation and Africa as a whole, we disassociate and disregard any form of LGBT. So we want them to take back our message that we are not part of it and we shall never be".

Solomon Silwanyi, Bukooli Central. As Ugandans, we should focus on business opening with member states. We should also find out which goods can we export to those Commonwealth countries. Basically, to me trade is the entry point.

Francis Mwijukye, Buhweju. "We have been known for war (getting to power through violence). So when these guests come, they will learn on how we practice democracy. I expect our visitors to get records of human rights violations here. I also want our leaders to behave democratically after this conference."

Macho Geofrey, Busia Municipality. "I am waiting to learn new policies concerning urbanisation, employment creation and immigration. I want to hear new information on cross border policies because the British are trying to build back the confidence of their former colonies"

Michael Bukenya, Bukuya. "This is the best advert for Uganda because we are going to have many people, and they are coming at a time when we have good weather. We are ready to cater for the health of our visitors. A team of health experts from all levels have been formed."

Sylivia Akello, Otuke. "The guests will appreciate Uganda and they will want to visit Uganda again because of the hospitality. I expect the conference organisers to also extend invitations to women and other groups of people from other parts of the country."

Abbas Agaba. Kitagwenda. "We shall be happy to host the delegates; that is an African practice. It is a great value for Africans. Guests will see and appreciate the diversity of Uganda; democracy, good governance and rule of law will be learnt."

Henry Makumbi, Mityana South. "We shall compare with other parliaments on how they elect their speakers and commissioners, their emoluments as a percentage of their National budget and what are their budgets as far as environment is concerned."