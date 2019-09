press release

Robertson police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 12-year-old Shariefa Adams, who was last seen leaving her Robertson home on Friday, 30 August 2019, to go to a local shop in the area. She was reported missing by her grandmother on Monday, 02 September 2019. At the time of her disappearance, Shariefa was wearing a nightgown.

Any person with information regarding her whereabouts is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111