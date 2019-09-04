Botswana/Malawi: Meke Names Final Malawi Squad for Botswana Games

Flames coach Meke Mwas has named a final 20 member squadron the back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Botswana's Zebras.

Coach Mwase practising with the boys Tuesday Morning. Photo courtesy of FAM.

Mwase has included all the six professional on the list and 14 locally based players.

The Zebras will host the Flames this Saturday in the first leg tie in Gaborone while the return leg is slated for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre three days later.

The professionals list includes South African based duo of striker Richard Mbulu and midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior.

Mbulu and Phiri are teammates at South African Premier Soccer League side Baroka FC.

The other three are midfielder John Banda who plies his trade in Mozambique, as well as Robin Ngalande and Yamikani Chester ,who are based in the USA and Azerbaijan respectively.

The travelling squad left Blantyre for Lilongwe Tuesday afternoon where they will fly out to Francis Town, Botswana via Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Four of the six foreign based players John Banda, Richard Mbulu, Robin Ngalande and Gerald Phiri Junior are already with the squad in Blantyre while Inited States of America (USA) based Yamikani Chester will join the team in Lilongwe.

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango will meet his colleagues in Johannesburg.

The following is the final squad:.

GOALKEEPERS

1. Brighton Munthali -Silver Strikers

2. Ernest Kakhobwe-Nyasa Big Bullets

DEFENDERS

1. Charles Petro-Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Stanley Sanudi -Be Forward Wanderers

3. Peter Cholopi -Be Forward Wanderers

4. Dennis Chembezi -Be Forward Wanderers

5. Precious Sambani -Nyasa Big Bullets

6. Gomezgani Chirwa -Nyasa Big Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

1. Chimwemwe Idana -Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Chikoti Chirwa-Kamuzu Barracks

3. Peter Banda -Nyasa Big Bullets

4. Micium Mhone -Blue Eagles

5. Yamikani Chester - North Carolina FC ( USA)

6. John Banda- UD Songo (Mozambique)

7. Gerald Phiri- Baroka FC ( South Africa)

8. Chimango Kaira -Nyasa Big Bullets

STRIKERS

1. Hassan Kajoke -Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Gabadinho Mhango- Orlando Pirates ( South Africa)

3. Richard Mbulu - Baroka FC( South Africa)

4. Robin Ngalande-Zira FK ( Azerbaijan