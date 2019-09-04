Kenya-Cuba Doctors Training Deal in the Mire

3 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

The absorption of 48 Kenyan doctors on State-sponsored training in Cuba is likely to face hurdles after it emerged that the medical board cannot licence them after they graduate.

The students, who are studying general comprehensive medicine, a two-year course that is not available in the country, were informed they will have to do an additional year of surgical disciplines in order to comply with the Kenyan set standards.

The Nation has established that two Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDU) members travelled to Cuba in July to, among other things, align the course with the Kenyan Family Medicine curriculum.

Board chairperson Eva Njenga and Dr Nelly Bosire, a member, are expected to present their findings to the board during a meeting mid this month.

HIGH COST

A student in Cuba who spoke anonymously, said the board proposed that the one-year surgery discipline be done in Cuba or Kenya.

"We're waiting for Health Administrative Secretary (Dr Rashid Aman) to give a way forward," he said.

Efforts to reach Dr Aman, the technical person in charge of the Cuban deal, was futile after messages and calls went unanswered.

The additional year would cost the government Sh2,360,500 per student should they stay in Cuba. This is based on the initial clearance letter by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua to former Principal Secretary Peter Tum on September 21, 2018.

The Cuban course takes 4,494 hours and is supposed to mirror the Kenya Master in Family Medicine programme, which is covered over 7,680 teaching hours.

DEFICIENT

Doctors Union Nairobi branch Secretary-General Thuranira Kaugiria said family medicine courses in Kenya encompass surgical disciplines, and therefore the course does not measure up.

He added that the general comprehensive medicine, which is tailor-made for Cuba, does not meet this criteria and does not incorporate the surgical disciplines.

"The ministry needs to speedily resolve this issue because it is causing unnecessary panic among the doctors," he said.

The curriculum in Moi University and in other medical schools takes at least three years as per KMPDU recommendations.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.